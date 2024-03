Higginbotham Insurance held a ribbon cutting on February 29, 2024, at 720 Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 660 in Franklin Tennessee.

Higginbotham is a single-source solution for insurance, financial, and HR/employee benefits services.

Higginbotham Insurance

720 Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 660

Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 627-0916

Facebook