Ribbon Cutting Held for New June Lake Interchange in Spring Hill



The City of Spring Hill hosted local, state, and federal leaders Wednesday morning at the ceremonial ribbon cutting for the I-65 Interchange at June Lake.

The new interchange, located at Exit 55, will provide the City with a much-needed second

direct access point to the interstate, while also connecting to Lewisburg Pike on the eastern

side of I-65.

The “Diverging Diamond” design is the fourth such interchange in Tennessee. The design is

meant to help ease the flow of traffic to and from I-65.

“I’m grateful for the fantastic work of our City Staff and elected officials, past and present,

who were able to make this project a reality,” said Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman.

“Through their extraordinary work, and with partnerships at the local, state, and federal levels, we secured a major win for Spring Hill residents.”

This project has been a vision of the City of Spring Hill for more than a decade, and it would not have become reality without the help of many external entities.

1 of 4

“Thanks to federal investments focused on safety and innovation, I am pleased to celebrate

the opening of this much-needed highway interchange that will spur economic development in the region, create new opportunities for the local community and positively impact travelers throughout Tennessee,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “This project shows how important federal highway funding is in delivering safer, more accessible, cleaner transportation infrastructure to communities large and small all across the country.”

The total cost of the project comes to $56.8 million — a cost that was shared by the City of

Spring Hill and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Exit 55 on Interstate 65 and June Lake Boulevard will officially open to the public on Friday,

May 31.

It was a big day in Spring Hill as we celebrated the near completion of the Buckner Rd / I-65 interchange with elected leaders and @SpringHillTenn! The interchange will be open Friday! pic.twitter.com/LmOzj10hiD — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) May 29, 2024

We want to know what you think about this new interchange. Take our survey below:

I-65 Buckner Road Interchange/June Lake Interchange Take our I-65 Buckner Road Interchange Survey The new I-65 Buckner Road Interchange in Spring Hill has been in the works since 2020 and it’s almost time to celebrate its completion. Watch the drone footage here! What is your initial reaction to this project? I-65 Buckner Road Interchange/June Lake Interchange What is your initial reaction to this project?* What is your initial reaction to this project?* Excited for this project and think it is a great solution for local traffic Excited for this project but not sure if it will help the traffic problem Not excited for this project at all, don't think it will help with the local traffic problem No opinion/don't have enough information yet Clear selection Do you think this will save you time on your commute? Do you think this will save you time on your commute?* Do you think this will save you time on your commute?* Yes No Clear selection No this will not save time on my commute Why will this not save you time on your commute? Why will this not save you time on your commute? Please describe your reasons. Results will be hidden but maybe used in future stories Clear selection What do you think about the diamond design On a scale of 1 to 5 with 1 meaning you don't like it at all and 5 meaning you love it, what do you think of the diamond design?* On a scale of 1 to 5 with 1 meaning you don't like it at all and 5 meaning you love it, what do you think of the diamond design?* HATE IT 1 2 3 4 5 LOVE IT Clear selection Describe Project in 1 Word If you could describe this road project in one word, what would it be?* If you could describe this road project in one word, what would it be?* Vital Improvement Impressive Unnecessary Annoying Dangerous Clear selection Do you live or work in Williamson County Do you live or work in Williamson County?* Do you live or work in Williamson County?* Yes No Clear selection How often will this new interchange affect your driving? How often will this new interchange affect your driving?* How often will this new interchange affect your driving?* Daily basis Weekly basis Monthly basis Occasionally Never Clear selection Personal Information Please enter your email address* Please enter your email address* Please input email for your survey results and Select finished. Email address is not collected Clear selection Please enter your name* Please enter your name* Clear selection Exit LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email