Franklin Orthodontic Group and Little Smiles of Franklin held a ribbon cutting on November 29, 2023, at 330 Mayfield Dr. A-14 in Franklin Tennessee.

Little Smiles of Franklin provides exceptional dental care for infants, children, and adolescents. Franklin Orthodontic Center helps patients achieve their best possible smile.

Little Smiles of Franklin

330 Mayfield Dr. A-14

Franklin, TN 37067

Franklin Orthodontic Center

330 Mayfield Dr. A-15

Franklin, TN 37067

