Ribbon Cutting: Franklin Elks Lodge

Franklin Elks Lodge held a ribbon cutting on November 7, 2023, at 485 Oak Meadow Dr. in Franklin Tennessee.

They offer a large Banquet room that holds up to 125 people to rent out for event needs. These rentals help to fund the different missions and charities in the community we help, which is what we are about. This particular lodge has been serving our local community for over 100 years with the first location being in Nashville.

Franklin Elks Lodge

485 Oak Meadow Dr.

Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 591-5664

Facebook