Fozzy’s Bar and Grill held its ribbon cutting for its new location on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy Suite B in Spring Hill.

Serving you the ultimate hospitality experience with food, drinks, smiling staff, and entertaining promotions!

Fozzy’s Bar and Grill

150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy Suite B

Spring Hill, TN 37174

(931) 674-2225

Facebook