E-Bare Holistic Nutrition and Wellness held a ribbon cutting at the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce in Spring Hill on June 12, 2025.

E-Bare Holistic Nutrition and Wellness specializes in Holistic Health Coaching, Nutrition Response Testing®, personalized yoga instruction, whole food supplementation, botanicals, homeopathics, and other holistic healing modalities.

E-Bare Holistic Nutrition and Wellness

Spring Hill, TN 37174

931-981-4142

