Ribbon Cutting: Dunkin Brentwood Grand Reopening

Dunkin’ hosted a grand re-opening event for its Brentwood restaurant, located at 4930 Thoroughbred Lane, on Friday, February 7, 2025.

The restaurant gave away 100 Days of Free Coffee to the first 100 guests in line, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation hosted a check presentation to donate $5,000 to the Nashville Children’s Alliance.

The remodeled 1,800-square-foot restaurant employs 28 crew members, has indoor seating for 29 guests with outdoor seating available, and is open daily from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. With Dunkin’s Next Gen restaurant design, the store features a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies, including:

Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.

Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.

Increased Energy Efficiency: Next Gen restaurants are designed to meet DD Green Achievementä specifications. Stores that achieve DD Green Achievement status are built with sustainable and efficient elements like LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more. DD Green Achievement restaurants are performing better than designed. On average, they are 33% more energy efficient compared to conventional Dunkin’ restaurants.

Including the new Brentwood restaurant, Dunkin’ franchisee network Catalano Route65 Management currently owns and operates 63 Dunkin’ locations throughout Massachusetts and Tennessee.

