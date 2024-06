Dairy Queen held a ribbon cutting on June 4, 2024, at 1108 Hillsboro Road in Franklin Tennessee.

Dairy Queen returns to Franklin with a new Dairy Queen Grill & Chill. Fans can expect all the Dairy Queen classics, such as chicken strips, burgers, Blizzard Treats, and other soft serve favorites, including the signature DQ Cakes with the world-famous vanilla soft serve.

1 of 8

Dairy Queen

1108 Hillsboro Road

Franklin, TN 37064

(629) 899-7354

Facebook

