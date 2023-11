Cookie Fix held a ribbon cutting on November 16, 2023, at 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 in Franklin Tennessee.

Cookie Fix is a bakery that uses premium, natural ingredients to make cookies. They are open for walk-ins and pre-orders.

Cookie Fix

3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120

Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 614-3360

Facebook