Community Baptist Church held a ribbon cutting at 5001 Port Royal Rd. in Spring Hill on March 28, 2025.

Community Baptist Church is a Christ-centered, Bible-believing church located in Spring Hill, TN. Their congregation spans a wide range of ages, from young to older individuals. Their welcoming services start at 9:30 AM on Sundays!

1 of 6

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Community Baptist Church

5001 Port Royal Rd

Spring Hill, TN 37174

Facebook

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email