Celebree School, located at 701 Cool Springs Blvd in Franklin, Tennessee, held a ground breaking on October 18, 2024.

Their professional and dedicated team nurtures and educates infants, toddlers, preschool, and school-age children in a wide range of child care programs.

Celebree School

701 Cool Springs Blvd

Franklin, TN 37067

(513) 255-0478

Facebook

