Ribbon Cutting: BrightStone Land of Dreams in Franklin

BrightStone celebrated the Land of Dreams Campus with a ribbon cutting on May 22, 2023, at 3000 BrightStone Parkway in Franklin Tennessee.
Our 140-acre “Land of Dreams” will make many dreams come true for families and individuals who have special needs. This college-like campus will allow BrightStone’s enrollment to expand the number of adults we can serve – both on our campus and in the community – participating in our Job Training and Life Learning Program.
Brightstone, Inc
3000 BrightStone Parkway
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 790-4888
