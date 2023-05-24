Ribbon Cutting: BrightStone Land of Dreams in Franklin

BrightStone celebrated the Land of Dreams Campus with a ribbon cutting on May 22, 2023, at 3000 BrightStone Parkway in Franklin Tennessee.

Our 140-acre “Land of Dreams” will make many dreams come true for families and individuals who have special needs. This college-like campus will allow BrightStone’s enrollment to expand the number of adults we can serve – both on our campus and in the community – participating in our Job Training and Life Learning Program.

Brightstone, Inc

3000 BrightStone Parkway

Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 790-4888

