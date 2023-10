Bayleaf Indian Restaurant celebrated its ribbon cutting on September 26, 2023, at 5024 Spedale Court in Spring Hill Tennessee.

Bayleaf Indian Restaurant is known for authentic Indian food, and classic, simple, old-fashioned dishes, including vegetarian options.

Bayleaf Indian Restaurant

5024 Spedale Court

Spring Hill, TN 37174

(615) 302-8188

Facebook