Antonucci’s Authentic Italian celebrated its first year in Spring Hill with a ribbon cutting on August 17, 2023, at 309 Hardin Alley in Spring Hill Tennessee.

Authentic Italian Food is offered in a grab-and-go restaurant.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Antonucci’s Authentic Italian

309 Hardin Alley

Spring Hill, TN 37174

(931) 451-7590

Facebook