Amazing Lash Studio held a ribbon cutting for its location on June 25, 2024, at 330 Franklin Road, Suite 272B in Brentwood Tennessee.

Lash specialists at Amazing Lash Studio give you a spectacular new look in less than an hour with lash extensions that look and feel like your own natural lashes.

Amazing Lash Studio

330 Franklin Road, Suite 272B

Brentwood, TN 37027

(629) 299-2397

