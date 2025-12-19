Ribbon Cutting: airLINE by Gray Line Tennessee

airLINE by Grayline Tennessee held a ribbon-cutting at 700 Cool Springs Blvd. in Franklin on December 17, 2025.

As Nashville International Airport (BNA) continues to see record growth, reliable and affordable ground transportation is more important than ever. Supported by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, airLINE offers dependable transportation, giving both locals and visitors a stress-free way to get to and from the airport with airLine.

Visit graylinetn.com for information and tickets.

