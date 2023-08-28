Ribbon Cutting: Aha Indian Bar & Grill in Spring Hill

Aha Indian Bar & Grill celebrated its ribbon cutting on August 23, 2023, at 3015 Belshire Village Dr. #101 in Spring Hill Tennessee.

Aha Indian Grill strives to create authentic Indian dishes with professional service to match. They only use the freshest ingredients sourced from local vendors and spices imported directly from India. Aha draws inspiration from multiple regions of India to create remarkable experiences for all taste buds.

Aha Indian Bar & Grill

3015 Belshire Village Dr #101

Spring Hill, TN 37174

(615) 302-8180

Facebook