AbleVoices held a ribbon cutting at 1250 Old Hickory Blvd in Brentwood on June 25, 2025.

AbleVoices is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, social impact organization that teaches photography to youth and adults with disabilities as a means for self-expression, empowerment, and advocacy.

