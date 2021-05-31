Ribbon Cutting: 7 Springs Orthopedics

By
Michael Carpenter
-
7 Springs Orthopedics
Photo by Spring Hill Chamber

7 Springs Orthopedics held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 4816 Main St suite l in Spring Hill.

“7 Springs Orthopedics is a comprehensive practice treating all types of muscle, bone, and joint pain whether due to injury or simply age-related wear and tear. Our team is committed to ensuring you have as much time as you need to get your questions answered, and that each patient receives an individualized care and recovery plan – tailored to their specific needs and conditions.

We are currently based in several locations throughout Middle Tennessee – Brentwood, Spring Hill, Manchester, Lawrenceburg, Antioch, and Bellevue – with new clinics and locations on the way!”

7 Springs Orthopedics
4816 Main Street, Suite L
Spring Hill, TN 37174
(615) 861-4444
Facebook

