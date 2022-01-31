Reward Offered for Information on Convicted Felon Wanted by WCSO

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a convicted felon who is on the run. Marquece Cortex Crawford, 26, from Franklin, TN is wanted on a charge of Felony Violation of Probation. The original charge against him was Aggravated Assault. Crawford is five feet five inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Williamson County Crime Stoppers is offering a guaranteed payout of $500.00 for information that leads to Crawford’s arrest. If you have information about Marquece Crawford, please call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. You will remain anonymous.