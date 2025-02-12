Reward Offered in Nolensville ‘Smash and Grab’ Incident

February 12, 2025 – On Jan. 11, four subjects broke the glass front doors of a local gas station at Nolensville Road/Haley Industrial.

They are suspected to be teenagers, possibly 20s, all male. They accomplished this within three minutes.

They are traveling in a white, four-door, Honda Civic. There was no plate on the vehicle at the time. Officers did attempt to stop; they fled and threw a glass beer bottle at an officer in the process.

There were last seen on Rock Springs towards Smyrna. Please contact Detective Humes at (615)968-5292, if you have any information.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email