Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers of Williamson County are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of these four. They are wanted after stealing more than $1,600 in designer glasses from the Sunglass Hut in the CoolSprings Galleria.





The thieves left in a gray or silver 4-door sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip