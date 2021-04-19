Reward Offered for ID of Franklin Auto Burglary and Credit Card Fraud Suspects

Franklin Police are hoping someone might know something about these suspects. They used credit cards stolen during a series of April 10, Westhaven Golf Club auto burglaries.
The stolen cards were used at a nearby Kroger and Target following the break-ins. There is a cash reward for information.
Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip
