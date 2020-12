Franklin Police are looking for information about an auto theft suspect who stole a black, 2014 Toyota Rav4 from the Eagles Glen subdivision.

The vehicle was stolen from the driveway after the owner left her keys and purse in the unlocked vehicle. This video shows the suspect lurking in the area on the morning of the theft.





There is a cash reward if you think you recognize the suspect. Call Crime Stoppers:

(615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip