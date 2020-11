Franklin Police are working to identify this woman. These bank surveillance photos show her trying to cash a check stolen during a Franklin auto burglary. There is a cash reward for information.

Police want to remind drivers not to leave purses, wallets, and other valuables in plain view in a parked car, especially at parks and gyms.

Recognize her? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

