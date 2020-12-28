Reward Available for Info on Cool Springs McAlister’s Deli Burglar

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who can identify this December 24 burglar. At 4:00 am, he threw a landscaping rock through the glass door to McAlister’s Deli on Cool Springs Boulevard.

Once inside, the burglar forced open two cash registers and rummaged through the business for other valuables. Responding officers were alerted to the in-progress burglary when the alarm was activated by the forced entry, but the suspect was gone before they arrived.

Take a look at the tattoo or moles above the burglar’s right eye.

Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip