Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize this truck and its driver, now wanted for felony theft after he stole a trailer from a Franklin church.

On the morning of July 30, the suspect in this white Nissan Frontier crew cab stole a 12’ single-axle trailer from the church’s Southgate Ct. parking lot. There is a cash reward for information.

Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip