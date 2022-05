Franklin Police are looking for information on these three shoplifters. They’re wanted for helping themselves to a variety of name-brand children’s clothing and three designer handbags at the Cool Springs Dillard’s. The trio left in a silver Kia Optima.





There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for a simple, anonymous call to Crime Stoppers.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

