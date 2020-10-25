Review WCS Illness Guidelines as Flu Season Nears

As flu season approaches, the district wants to remind families to follow the WCS Illness Guidelines when determining whether a student should come to school.

In addition to reviewing the guidelines, which have been updated to include COVID-19 protocols, families should also keep the following information in mind:

If a student has a pending COVID-19 test, that student should stay home until the test results are known.

Students who are absent from school due to illness or quarantine should not attend WCS campus events.

If a student has a history of seasonal allergies, the student’s family is encouraged to provide that information to the school prior to symptom onset. The school nurse can use that information when determining if he or she is not well enough to attend school.

It has never been more important to consider getting the flu shot. Ask a healthcare provider for information regarding a flu vaccine and other vaccines that a student may be due for.

“Thank you to our families for their partnership in keeping the WCS community healthy,” said WCS Nursing Supervisor Mandi Thompson. “We will continue to remain vigilant as we approach flu season.”