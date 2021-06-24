Restoring Your Smile with the All-On-Four Method

If you have a full set of traditional dentures, you already know the shortcomings and challenges they can present: food restrictions, messy adhesives, sunken cheeks from gradual jawbone degradation, cleaning challenges, and for some, a gag response. If you’re facing the possibility of dentures because of missing or damaged teeth, you may be hesitant. That hesitation could contribute to further damage or missing confidence in your smile and the way you present yourself to the world.

What if there was a better way? What if you could have a permanent, beautiful smile, no food restrictions, brush your teeth just like normal, and not have the challenge of sunken cheeks? Fortunately, it is possible. Dr. Cathleen Coyne can restore your smile without the challenges of traditional dentures…and for a lot less time and money than individual implants.

The All-On-Four and All-On-Six Approaches

In a typical denture approach, the oral surgeon places one titanium post into the jawbone for each tooth. With the all-on-four approach, only four titanium posts are inserted into the jawbone. The entire upper or lower set of dentures is then attached to the four posts via titanium screws. (In the all-on-six approach, the oral surgeon uses six posts and screws.)

These two “all-on” approaches help create a more seamless looking set of teeth, accomplishing even better results than traditional dentures with fewer attachment points. Compared to traditional dentures, patients enjoy the following benefits:

Lower cost surgery

Full dentures in just a single surgery

Permanent solution – dentures do not shift or loosen

Bone grafts are typically not necessary

Reclaim Your Smile

Whether you are exploring the option of dentures for the first time or you’re tired of the inconvenience and issues associated with traditional dentures, we can help you reclaim your smile with the all-on-four or all-on-six approach. Reach out to Coyne Oral Surgery for a compassionate team dedicated to the best results for your smile and your unique needs. Contact us with any questions or concerns to determine if the all-on-four or all-on-six approach could be a good fit for you.

