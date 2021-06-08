Restoring Your Smile with Dental Implants

If your favorite part of the pandemic has been wearing masks because they allow you to hide your smile, now is the perfect time to change that. Your smile can be beautiful, and the world has been waiting for it! After all, in a world without masks, your smile matters.

Maybe you’re meeting your significant other’s family for the first time, going on a job interview, seeing an old friend after a long absence, or just welcoming home your spouse or child. Every one of these simple encounters is made better with a smile. Make it a smile you’re proud to share and feel confident in.

Missing or Bad Teeth

Missing or damaged teeth are nothing to be ashamed of. An estimated 20% of adults over the age of 65 have lost all of their teeth. Many more have at least some missing, broken, or decaying teeth. Age is not the only factor. Genetics, lack of dental understanding in youth, and sports can all contribute to missing or bad teeth among younger populations. Whatever your age, whatever the reason for the missing teeth, you deserve to have your smile radiate confidence and beauty.

What are Dental Implants?

A dental implant is a small artificial root (like a natural tooth would have) that is surgically inserted into the jawbone and allowed to heal and bond to the surrounding bone. Once the implant heals, a support post is attached and the replacement crown is put on the support post. Your oral surgeon will coordinate and work with your regular (restorative) dentist, who will make and fit your permanent prosthesis, as well as any temporary crown needed during the implant process.

Why Choose Dental Implants?

There are certainly a lot of options when it comes to replacing missing or extracted teeth. Dentures, partials, and bridges are commonly used replacements. Dental implants offer so much that these other options cannot.

Dentures and partials can slip or become uncomfortable as the jawbone structure degrades. Bridges may require sacrificing the structure of the good teeth around the missing teeth.

Dental implants, on the other hand, can help prevent the jawbone from deteriorating. Because they are a permanent solution, they won’t slip or fall out. They’re easy to eat with and will provide comfort and confidence.

Reclaim Your Smile

If you have thought about replacing missing or damaged teeth, talk to your dentist. Then, request they refer you for an appointment at Coyne Oral Surgery for a compassionate team dedicated to the best results for your smile and your unique needs. Contact us with any questions or concerns to determine if dental implants are right for you.

