Restless Road to Headline St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in Nashville

The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series Nashville event announced today that country music group, Restless Road, is the 2024 Encore Entertainment for the post-race concert. The concert will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at the finish line stage located outside of Nissan Stadium. The 2024 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event, taking place on April 27-28, offers distances for everyone including a 1-Mile, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Marathon, plus a Doggie Dash and KiDS ROCK® event. Registration is open and participants can register by visiting www.runrocknroll.com/nashville.

Restless Road was recently called “one of the most intriguing and exciting acts of the year” (Wide Open Country). The trio, Zach Beeken, Colton Pack and Garrett Nichols, will showcase their amazing harmonies and vocal talents as they hit the post-event race stage to celebrate with the runners and their family and friends. Additional musical artists for event week will be announced soon.

“The race uniquely unites the amazing music community with fitness enthusiasts, and we’re excited to have Restless Road perform for our participants, family, and friends, as well as those in the area that want to have a good time,” states Eric Atnip, Regional Director for Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series.

Known for its lively race atmosphere and celebratory finish line concerts filled with Nashville spirit, the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event will combine live music and entertainment with scenic routes that highlight Nashville’s historic and natural beauty. Nashville has long been a favorite stop on the best-in-class running series tour, welcoming global visitors amidst a strong hometown contingent who know how to have a good time. Participants will experience everything that Music City has to offer, including a legendary running tour of Nashville’s most famous locations such as Broadway, Music Row, The Gulch, 12 South, Nissan Stadium and much more.

For more information on the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event, please visit www.runrocknroll.com/nashville.