Restless Heart and Thrive Media Streaming presents Restless Heart: One Night in Nashville — a LIVE performance streaming to their fans from the historic Franklin Theatre tonight, Saturday, May 23 at 6 pm.

Last week, Franklin Theatre posted a Facebook Live with Larry Stewart from Restless Heart where he mentioned the event. Watch the video below.

Band members John Dittrich, Paul Gregg, Dave Innis, Greg Jennings and Larry Stewart, are thrilled to be able to connect with their fans during this time of social distancing.

“After a few months off the road we are very excited to get to connect with our fans through this streaming concert event,” says Restless Heart lead singer Larry Stewart in a release.”We’re looking forward to singing the hits, fan favorites and having a great time together.”

The concert event will take place on thrivemediastreaming.com. A “Family Concert Pass” is available for $20.00, plus service fees. Fans can watch from home on smart TVs, tablets, phones or computers.

To purchase a “Family Concert Pass” visit: thrivemediastreaming. com.

About Restless Heart

John Dittrich, Paul Gregg, Dave Innis, Greg Jennings and Larry Stewart, the five original men who make up Restless Heart, have enjoyed one of the most successful group careers in country music history. The band has placed over 25 singles on the charts with six consecutive No. 1 hits, four of their albums have been certified Gold by the RIAA and they have won a wide range of awards from many organizations including the Academy of Country Music’s “Top Vocal Group.”

For more information on Restless Heart, visit restlessheartband.com.




