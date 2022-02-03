Restaurateur Sam Fox to Open Doughbird Pizza & Chicken in Nashville

Sam Fox who recently opened Twelve Thirty Club and Blanco Cocina + Cantina is bringing a new concept to Nashville’s Hill Center in Green Hills. Opening in the fall of 2022, the new-to-the-block spot, Doughbird Pizza & Chicken, will open its doors in the former California Pizza Kitchen.

Dedicated to fun and ever-changing flavor combinations, Doughbird combines the best of both worlds, different styles of pizza and chicken with crazy-good sauces and unexpected ingredients.

“Our restaurants are all created differently, inspired by different experiences from all over. Doughbird is inspired by flavor, almost a compilation of the best flavors and dishes that I have tried, applied to two of my favorite foods – pizza and chicken.” said Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts. “It’s a bit of an odd bird, if you will, but we love it. We’re very excited to keep growing in the area and hope that Doughbird leaves the community craving more.”

“Fox Restaurant Concepts’ Nashville presence is strong and growing and we are thrilled to have the first Doughbird open at Hill Center Green Hills,” said Jimmy Granbery, chair and CEO, H.G. Hill Realty Company. “We look forward to their opening in the fall and bringing an additional amenity to our lifestyle center’s offerings.”

On the menu at Doughbird, guests can expect a variety of everything from Hand-Stretched Pizza to Crispy Chicken Tenders, Detroit-style Square Pan Pizza to Savory Rotisserie Chicken and Wings cooked low and slow. Think pizza toppings like Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Arugula & Truffle, or seasonal indulgences like Butternut Squash & Herb Ricotta. If classic flavors are more your thing, Doughbird’s got that too. Everything on the menu can be accompanied by an extensive list of house-made sauces like Spicy Buffalo, Lemon & Roasted Garlic, and Umami Sauce that will have you licked your plate. Guests can dip and dunk pizza and chicken to their heart’s delight.

Don’t forget about the drinks! The restaurant will be outfitted with a large bar, perfect for watching a game or grabbing quick happy hour. The beverage menu features inventive craft cocktails with fresh juices and homemade ingredients alongside local beers and a menu of wines to pair with every delicious bite. The new go-to neighborhood joint for everything from a family meal on the fly or a backyard picnic to celebrations & date nights will be open for dine-in, takeout, and curbside pickup seven days a week.

About Doughbird

From the familiar faces that brought you Culinary Dropout and Flower Child comes an offbeat new menu unlike any other. We’re excited to put two of Sam’s favorite styles of cuisine together for our restaurant brand, Doughbird. The combination of indulgent, savory pizzas with unexpected ingredients, served alongside chicken with house-made sauces, makes this menu the best of both worlds. What’s important to us? Using the best, unexpected ingredients, and working with local partners to make sure our guests can always find their new favorite flavors. We aim to put a fun spin on your ordinary American classics. Don’t want to leave your couch? Get it delivered and make your home the best new restaurant in town. For more information, visit www.eatdoughbird.com.

About Fox Restaurant Concepts RC

Our story begins with Sam Fox, a man who is passionate about hospitality and endlessly inspired by food and design. He opened his first concept, Wildflower American Cuisine, in Tucson in 1998, and today has introduced dozens of ever-evolving Fox Restaurant Concepts brands including True Food Kitchen, North Italia, Blanco Cocina +Cantina, and Flower Child. Now 20 years later, we have 11 unique concepts with over 60 locations that span across the U.S. The Fox Restaurants team is a community of creative thinkers who help bring Sam’s concepts to life. Starting in our Home Office in Phoenix (also known as the “Big Kitchen”), we immerse ourselves in every detail and develop each idea into fully-fledged, brick and mortar restaurant experiences all over the country. We love bringing passionate people and big ideas together, creating amazing experiences, and sharing stories over incredible food. We see every brand as a way for us to connect with and serve those who matter most—our people and our guests.