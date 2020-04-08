This will be an Easter like no other. While restaurants will still be closed to diners, many are offering Easter meals to go.
1J Alexander’s
1721 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
615-771-7779
Choose from four delicious options, all served with a large caesar salad, family-sized mashed potatoes and their famous Carrot Cake. Order by 3:00 pm Friday, April 10th online here.
2Stoney River
1726 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
615-778-0230
Choose from four delicious options to finish at home, all served with a large Wedge Salad, family-sized mashed potatoes, and chocolate cake. Order by 3:00 Friday, April 10th online here.
3Sperry’s
650 Frazier Drive, Franklin
615-778-9950
Choose from prime rib or spiral baked ham for a family of four. Both include a salad and side with bread. Order by Thursday, April 9 by calling 615-778-9950.
4Martin’s BBQ
7238 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
615-776-1856
2076 Wall Street, Spring Hill
931-486-8320
Our Easter Family Meals are available for preorder to help you celebrate the holiday at home. Each meal comes with smoked ham, deviled eggs, mac and cheese, broccoli salad, green beans, and banana pudding. Available for carry-out or curbside pickup starting this Friday through Easter Sunday. Call 615-778-1856 to place your order.
5The Mockingbird Restaurant
3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill
931-487-9787
You can create your own Easter take-out meal. Select from appetizers, entrees, salads, and sides. Call 931-451-5302 to place your orders ahead of time.
6Cracker Barrel
Multiple locations
They are offering heat and serve meal for four. It includes spiral ham, yeast rolls, and two sides. Place your order online here.
7Del Frisco
207 Franklin Road, Brentwood
615-928-6159
Easter meal includes complimentary deviled eggs, salad, choice of three entrees, three sides, and choice of dessert. Add a bottle of wine for 50 percent off. Place your order here or call the restaurant at 615-697-4445.