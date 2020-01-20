Diners can look forward to a week of delicious menus and great deals as Nashville Restaurant Week starts today, Monday, Jan. 20 and continues through Sunday, Jan. 26.

Put on by Nashville Originals, the city’s association of independent restaurants, Nashville Restaurant week is a beloved winter tradition that places the spotlight on local, independent restaurants and encourages participants to branch out and explore Nashville’s culinary scene.

Nashville Originals’ member restaurants are located in both Davidson and Williamson Counties and range from fine dining establishments to burger joints, quaint cafes to delicatessens and more. Franklin selections include Brick’s Cafe and Bistro, Scout’s Pub, and Puckett’s.

Brick’s Cafe and Bistro with locations in Brentwood and Franklin will feature a two-course meal for $30.20.

Appetizer options include goat cheese, roasted red pepper and pesto crostini or bacon-wrapped shrimp.

Entree selection includes Resolution Bowl with shrimp or steak or Spring Dreamin Salmon served on a warm bed of asparagus.

Puckett’s is offering a three-course meal for $20.20.

First-course options are house salad or soup of the day

Entrees include Smoked Beef Short Rib on white cheddar grits with collard greens, Chicken and Waffles and a Portabella Burger.

Dessert options are Buttermilk Beignet and Cobbler of the Day.

Scout’s Pub is offering the following special menu items during Restaurant Week:

Flaco’s Tacos (three smoked pulled pork tacos with grilled pineapple, cilantro, caramelized onions, crispy potatoes and apple-smoked cheddar)

Pappardelle Rib Pasta (garlic pappardelle, slow-braised beef rib, pecorino, red wine demi sauce, mushroom and conison pickle)

Tuscan Farro (sauteed farro, white beans, onion and garlic, finished with white wine, spinach, Tuscan tomato broth, basil, florentine sauce)

Strawberry Panna Cotta for dessert.

For more information about Nashville Restaurant Week, including participating eateries and the latest updates on special menu details, visit www.nashvilleoriginals.com. Look for Nashville Restaurant Week photos, updates and more at www.facebook.com/NashvilleOriginals.