Restart Your Fitness Routine BEFORE 2021 | Franklin Athletic Club

Why Start a Workout Routine Before the Holidays?

Stress relief. The holiday season can be stressful – especially this year. Exercise releases endorphins and helps manage stress. There’s no better time to start than now! Maintain a healthy weight. December brings a lot of tasty treats, so why not do yourself a favor and maintain or make progress toward your ideal weight by exercising along the way? Combat seasonal depression. Working from home, limited social engagements, distance from family… all of these things can worsen seasonal depression this December. Working out at a local Franklin gym can help improve your mood – and your health! Add structure to your day. While many other activities may have been cut from your otherwise busy December calendar, exercising at the gym doesn’t have to be one of them. Gyms are allowed to remain open and provide their very necessary services for public health.

Franklin Athletic Club Is Practicing COVID Safety

If you’re looking for a safe place to workout in Franklin, Franklin Athletic Club is your hometown gym offering safe and sanitary precautionary measures in light of COVID-19. Here’s what you can expect when enjoying a workout this year at Franklin Athletic Club:

Facility is regularly cleaned with a special focus on disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

All staff required to wear PPE (masks – gloves, as needed).

Propped entry/exit doors to eliminate contact.

Staff temperature checks prior to every shift. Members asked to receive temperature checks and/or answer health screening questions.

Members self-scan, allowing for limited contact entry.

All open areas inside the facility have been evaluated and redesigned where possible to help ensure social distancing of six feet between members.

Social distancing encouraged through prominently placed signs.

Occupancy limited to 50% of capacity.

Limited operating hours.

Limited group fitness classes and small group training.

Sauna and other group congregating areas (as applicable) temporarily closed.

Playroom services suspended.

Non-member access (guest passes) suspended.

