Resource Centers Now Open to Help Individuals with March Flood Recovery

Press Release
River Oaks /photo by City of Brentwood

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency announced the opening of three, Multi-Agency Recovery Centers in Davidson, Williamson, and Wilson counties to help residents impacted from the March 2021 flooding find recovery assistance and resources.

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration, and local agencies are available at the MARCs to help individuals understand various disaster assistance programs, apply for disaster assistance, and find other programs where they may receive recovery help.

MARC locations and operational hours are as follows:

Williamson County

Grassland Middle School

2390 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37069

Opened Sat., May 22, and closes Fri. May 28, depending on need

Hours of Operation:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, and Sat. and Sun.

Davidson County

Plaza Mariachi (Live Music Venue)

3955 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Opened Sat., May 22, and closes Sun, June 6.

Hours of Operation:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mon. through Fri.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. and Sun.

The Davidson County MARC will close Sat., May 29, through Mon., May 31, for Memorial Day.

Wilson County

Wilson County School Administrative Training Center

415 Harding Dr., Lebanon, TN 37087

Opened Sat., May 22 and closes Fri., May 28, depending on need

Hours of Operation:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, and Sat. and Sun.

The federal government granted a Major Disaster Declaration for Tennessee on May 8, 2021, for impacts from the severe storms and flooding from March 25, to April 3, 2021.

The Major Disaster Declaration will provide 23 counties with assistance to repair and replace infrastructure, and for emergency response measures.

The Major Disaster Declaration is also providing direct assistance to impacted individuals and households in Davidson, Williamson, and Wilson counties.

Individuals in Davidson, Williamson, and Wilson Counties can apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program in the following ways:

Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

2. Call the application phone number at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585), 6 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Central Time.

The severe weather across Tennessee in late March caused seven fatalities and disrupted power to 15,000 customers. Some areas of Middle Tennessee received between 7” and 9” of rainfall in a 24-hour-period, resulting in the worst flash flooding event since the Great Tennessee Flood of May 2010.

About the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency: TEMA’s mission is to coordinate preparedness, response and recovery from man-made, natural and technological hazards in a professional and efficient manner in concert with our stakeholders. Follow TEMA on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, and, at www.tn.gov/tema.

