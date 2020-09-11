Resistance is Futile: One Tool You’re Probably Missing From Your Workout

Resistance Bands! What are they?

Resistance bands are thin, flat elastic bands that range in varying degrees of difficulty (light, medium, heavy).

They are favorite among bodybuilders, physical therapists, and fitness enthusiasts alike, and for good reason. Why you ask?

1. Rehabilitation

If you’ve ever experienced a shoulder, hip, or knee injury and needed physical therapy afterwards, you’ve probably used a resistance band. Resistance bands are a favorite among physical therapists, as the use of bands enhances strength and stability in the bones, muscles and joints.

Because bands are lightweight compared to other types of training equipment, they allow you to target particular movements and angles that need improvement without increasing the risk of injury.

2. Enhance What You’re Already Doing

Challenge yourself by adding resistance bands into the workout you’re already doing. Adding resistance bands into the mix will activate those tiny muscle fibers that you normally aren’t hitting during your regular routine.

Try using a medium or heavy band around your thighs during squats, and you’ll notice more glute activation. By activating those smaller muscles with your resistance bands, you’ll see more gains in a shorter period of time.

3. Variety

Resistance training is crucial for improving your overall health and fitness level, and the workout options with resistance bands are truly endless.

An exercise you can try with your bands is Monster Walks. Monster Walks are great for activating your glutes and thighs, as well as increasing hip mobility. To Monster Walk, begin by placing a light band around your ankles. Get into a high squat position, toes turned outward. Begin walking forward, taking wide steps, without coming out of your squat position. Don’t let your knees fall inward.

4. Space Savings

Resistance bands might just be your most essential at home workout tool. If you live in a smaller place and don’t have room for weights, resistance bands are really all you need to bust out a great workout at home. They are tiny, which also makes them easy to travel with. You can take your workout anywhere.

5. Budget Friendly

Coming in at just under $5 per band, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood offers new and gently used Light, Medium and Heavy Body Sport, TheraBand and other resistance bands. You can’t beat that price compared to all of the benefits of adding resistance bands into your exercise routine.

*Please consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness routine.



Feeling inspired? Leave a comment below about your resistance band workout experience.

