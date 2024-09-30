Residential Households Eligible for 4 Free COVID-19 Tests

Residential households in the U.S. are eligible for another order of four free at-home COVID-19 tests from USPS.com.

Your order is completely free, you do not have to pay for shipping. The tests will begin to ship on September 30, 2024. Place your order here.

The tests available for order:

Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR

Can be taken at home or other locations. Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)

Can be used for testing even if you do not have COVID-19 symptoms

Can be used for testing whether you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines or not

Are also referred to as self-tests or over the counter (OTC) tests

