



Residence Inn Marriott will open at 8078 Berry Farms Crossings in Franklin on July 16. The four-story, 119 room hotel was scheduled to open at the beginning of 2020 but was delayed.

Amenities guests can expect include free breakfast, spacious lobby, full bar with a complimentary cocktail reception during the week, fitness center, patio with grills, outdoor pool, and a putting green.

Currently, there are two Residence Inn properties in Williamson County, one in Brentwood and the other in Cool Springs.

Residence Inn has over 700 locations in the U.S. and ten countries, the hotel is designed with the extended stay traveler in mind. Every guest room is a suite with studio, one and two-bedroom options that afford guests a more spacious and functional living space. Each suite is complete with fully equipped kitchens, so guests have control over what they eat and how their food is prepared.

Additionally, Residence Inn encourages socializing among guests. In 2014 the brand introduced The RI Mix, a series of after-work events to provide an opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community. Other amenities and services for guests to take advantage of include: inviting outdoor living areas, Wi-Fi connected lobbies and free grocery delivery service, all to help guests maximize their time while on the road.

