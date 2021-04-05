Rescue of the Week: Girl

Williamson County Animal Center introduces Girl. Three-year-old ‘Girl’ is looking for a special home where she can be the center of attention (no other pets).

Girl loves to play fetch, she enjoys short walks (her snub nose makes her tire out more quickly). She is very easy to walk and has excellent leash manners. Girl enjoys all people. The Animal Center doesn’t know how she would be with children so for that reason, we will require a meet and greet if you have small children in the home.

Girl does fine around other dogs when she is on leash, however, she does not want to share her home with other dogs. She also does not want to go to the dog park. Girl lived with another dog in her former home that had many altercations with Girl and she learned that other dogs aren’t really her favorite.

Meet this special ‘Girl’ today at Williamson County Animal Center.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Stray intake is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Rescue of the Week is brought to you by Three Dog Bakery.