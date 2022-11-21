Rescue Squad Responds to Home Fire in Franklin, Working Smoke Alarms Save Family

GRASSLAND- A family of four is safe this morning due to being awoken by their smoke alarms in the early hours of the morning. Last night, the family was using their fireplace on their exterior porch while enjoying an evening together. About 5:30AM, the smoke alarms sounded and the family smelled smoke. They immediately exited the house and called 911, even though the fire seemed very small. Within minutes, the fire grew and spread to the attic. Thankfully, Williamson County Rescue Squad Stations 22, 14, and 24 were en route and were able to limit the fire to the back of the home and porch.

The homeowner’s actions saved the lives of the entire family and pet. Fire can often hide behind walls out of sight and can grow quickly. Always alert 911 so that the fire department can inspect the home for hidden fire and mitigate the issue quickly. If you have questions regarding the maintenance of your smoke alarms, please contact us at info@wcfire.com.