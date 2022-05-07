Rescue of the Week: Susie Q & Brownie Girl

Williamson County Animal Center presents Susie Q (10 years) and Brownie Girl (6 years). They are a very easy-going mother and daughter duo that would love nothing more than to hang out together in the backyard with their new family. Come visit Susie Q, Brownie Girl or any of the animals available for adoption at WCAC!

***

WCAC is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin, near Franklin Christian Academy. The center is typically open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; closed Sunday. However, in observance of Memorial Day, WCAC will be closed on Monday, May 30.