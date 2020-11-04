Rescue of the Week: Skye

Williamson County Animal Center presents Skye. Skye is a shy, lower energy, timid dog looking for her forever home. Skye is 2 years old, and she needs a quiet home with no young children. She is fearful of loud noises, car rides, and being left alone. If you enjoy watching horror movies, throwing big parties, and screaming loudly while you watch football games, this is not the dog for you. If you enjoy quiet activities like knitting, bird watching and watching the sunrise, and you are looking for a sweet companion, come meet Skye today!

Learn more about Skye at www.adoptwcac.org.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Stray intake is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Rescue of the Week is brought to you by Three Dog Bakery.