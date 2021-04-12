Rescue of the Week: Shortstack

Williamson County Animal Center introduces Shortstack.

This “low-rider” is bursting with personality. What he lacks in height, he makes up for with his charm. He is affectionate and loving, but also has lots of energy for playtime.

Shortstack plays nicely with most other dogs, although he has run into a few dogs he didn’t care for, for this reason we would require a meet and greet if you have another dog in your home. Shortstack is heart worm positive, but his treatment and care will be provided by and paid for by the loving staff at WCAC. Additionally, this is a temporary condition, and WCAC anticipates a full recovery with no long-term effects. As he is currently being treated, WCAC asks that his adopters reside in Williamson County.

You can meet Shortstack at Williamson County Animal Center.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Stray intake is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Rescue of the Week is brought to you by Three Dog Bakery.