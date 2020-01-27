from the Williamson County Animal Center

Sawyer is a sweet, happy senior dog (9 years old) looking for a home. She loves to be petted and to go on walks. Sawyer gets along well with other dogs, but needs a feline-free home. You can meet Sawyer at Williamson County Animal Center, 106 Claude Yates Dr.

The Williamson County Animal Center is open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Rescue of the Week is brought to you by Three Dog Bakery.