Rescue of the Week: Reily

Williamson County Animal Center presents Reily. This sweet senior pup is an 11-year-old mixed breed looking for a forever home. He still has some spring in his step and already knows the ropes when it comes to behavior! Reily would make a great family pet, and he likes to play with other dogs. Learn more about Reily at www.adoptwcac.org.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Stray intake is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Rescue of the Week is brought to you by Three Dog Bakery.