Rescue of the Week: Ranger

Kittens like Ranger take the spotlight this week as Williamson County Animal Center focuses on a new Kitten Rescue & Rehome program for Williamson County residents. Two to three hundred kittens have come into the shelter in May, and more are expected throughout the summer months. At eight weeks of age, Ranger is ready for adoption!

If you’d like to meet this kitten, fill out an application at www.adoptwcac.org, then come to Kitten Korner.

Kittens go fast, so come on over quickly. Submitting an application does not guarantee a hold on a pet.

All kittens have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, combo tested for FeLV and FIV, dewormed, given flea control and are up to date on vaccinations. If the kitten is too young for a rabies shot, it will be included in the adoption fee when the kitten is old enough to receive it.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Stray intake is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

