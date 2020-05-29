



The Williamson County Animal Center introduces Mojo, a five-month-old lab mix with energy to burn! He loves lots of attention, so a busy household with kids would be his ideal home. This spirited pup is ready to work his Mojo on you! Fill out an on-line application today at www.adoptwcac.org.

Animal Center Hosts Rabies and Microchip Clinic May 30

The Animal Center in Franklin will have its monthly public rabies and microchip

clinic on Saturday, May 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the shelter, 106 Claude Yates Dr.

The public is invited to bring their cats or dogs for $10 rabies shots and $15 microchips. The rabies fee includes a one-year shot and a collar tag. The optional microchip protects your pet from loss for a lifetime. Chips are automatically registered to a database so pets can be reunited with owners when found. The clinic accepts cash (small bills) and checks only; no credit or debit cards.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Stray intake is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Adoptions are currently on-line only. Animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook.

Rescue of the Week is brought to you by Three Dog Bakery.



